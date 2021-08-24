Services for Eugene Coubert, 77, will be 11 a.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Coubert died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Coubert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription