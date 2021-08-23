Eugene Coubert, age 77, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, August 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Bro. Dan Aldridge officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021. 

Eugene was born in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, on January 20, 1944, to the late Isaac and Rhoda Ann Aldridge Coubert. In his younger days, he worked in carpentry building houses. A true outdoorsman, he enjoyed spending time fishing and hunting.

He was an avid UK Basketball fan. Above all, he loved his family and grandbabies dearly. 

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Virginia Coubert; children, Robert Eugene Coubert, Randy Zimmerman (Pamela), and Jenny Russell (Ray); sister, Thelma Loman; and grandchildren, Susan Stamos (Christopher), Patrick Osborne, Cody Lopp, Courtney Jamerson, Haley Bybee, Josh Bingham, and Hunter Coubert. He was also blessed with multiple great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his four brothers and four sisters. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Hunter Coubert, Patrick Osborne, Randy Zimmerman, Josh Bingham, Timothy “TJ” Johnson, Robert Coubert, Christopher Stamos, Lowell Newsome, Josh Hendren, Mike Dews, and Randy VanGuilder. The honorary pallbearer will be Raymond Russell. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

