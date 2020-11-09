Eugene E. Jones Jr., 96, WWII, Vet, father of Larry (Jo Ellen), Bettie (Alvin) and Bill (Anna), died Nov. 3.

Retired from Proctor and Gamble. Services are Nov. 10 at Showroom, 2405 Lebanon Road, in Danville; visitation 11 a.m; services at noon; Smith-Jackson Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Jones, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

