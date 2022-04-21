Eugene “Gene” Pelosi, 73, passed away on April 20, 2022. Gene was the beloved husband of Terri Hockensmith Pelosi and father to Bobby Pelosi and John Pelosi.
Born to Robert and Juliana Pelosi on January 3, 1949, Gene was the “first baby of the year” in Frankfort. He grew up in his family’s “Home Restaurant” on Broadway in downtown Frankfort, where the “Pelosi” name still appears in mosaic tiles in the entryway.
After spending his early childhood living above the restaurant, his parents sent him to spend a summer in Italy with his grandmother while they built a home in Crestwood subdivision. Gene continued living in the neighborhood for most of his life, where he and Terri made a loving home, raising their sons and hosting countless gatherings of family and friends over the years.
Gene graduated from Good Shepherd High School and Western Kentucky University. He retired from state government after 35 years of service, specializing in personnel services. He was a devoted parishioner of Good Shepherd Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Gene’s life can best be captured by three loves — love for his family, love for his friends and love for his Italian heritage. He was a wonderful dad, committed to raising his sons and making certain their lives were as comfortable and happy as possible. He had the uncanny ability to effortlessly bring people together and did so frequently.
The family spent many a weekend camping and boating on lakes with friends and family. Gene cherished his numerous trips to Italy to spend time with his relatives in Barga and enjoy the Tuscan landscape. Gene was well known for his talents in the kitchen and leaves behind numerous family recipes that have been passed down. He was an avid reader, enjoyed travelling and spending time with his grandchildren.
Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Terri; sons, Bobby (Kristen) and John (Emily); and three grandchildren, Caroline Rose, Brian Robert and John William “Jack” Pelosi; his brother, Michael Pelosi; his sister, Deborah Parido (Steve); numerous nieces and nephews; and his extended family in Italy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Monday, April 25, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Father Charles Howell officiating. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. with a Prayer Vigil to be held immediately following.
Serving as pallbearers will be Bobby Pelosi, John Pelosi, Michael Pelosi, Terry Brown, Bob Criscillis and Frank Lassiter.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Vincent de Paul, PO Box 571, Frankfort, KY 40602 or online at http://bidpal.net/stvincentdepaul.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.