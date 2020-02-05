Eugene Logan, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4. He was born on Jan. 19, 1929, in Woodford County, Kentucky, son of the late William and Mamie (Johnson) Logan. Eugene was a Sergeant in the United States Army during the Korean War and had worked in maintenance department at Johnson Control. He was a member of Midway Baptist Church.He enjoyed tobacco farming, gardening, hunting and fishing. Eugene was an avid UK sports fan and Cincinnati Reds fan.
Eugene is survived by his daughter, Karen Denise (Michael) Molacek; his son, Glenn Douglas Logan; his brother, Charles Logan; his stepson, Roy (Pam) Jones; three stepdaughters, Shirley (George) Withers, Candy Billingsley and Debbie (Jack) Graves; numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his first wife, Lelia Mae Logan, and his second wife, Doris Ann Logan; his daughter-in-law, Dana Logan; eight brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at Johnson’s Funeral Home, where services will be held on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Hadden officiating. Burial will be in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, with full military honors provided by American Legion Post #24. Serving as pallbearers will be John Logan, Larry Southworth, Gary Logan, Chuck Logan, Wayne Logan and Jeff Wiley. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Greg Ruber, John Ruber, Scott Ruber, Kevin Martin and Eugene’s lady friends at Cracker Barrel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Bluegrasss Hospice Care, C/O Baptist Health, 1740 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40503 or to The Thomson-Hood Veterans Center, 100 Veterans Drive, Wilmore, Kentucky 40390.
