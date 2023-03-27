VERSAILLES — Services for Eugene Sizemore, 70, are planned for a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Sizemore died March 9.

To plant a tree in memory of Eugene Sizemore as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

