Visitation for Eula "Ms. Kinney" Ray, age 90, will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Ritchie and Peach Funeral Home with a graveside service to immediately follow at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery Pavilion. Ray died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Eula Ray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription