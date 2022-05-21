Eulane Elizabeth Fortune, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 19, 2022, in Midway, Kentucky.

A native of Olive Hill, Kentucky, she was born November 13, 1925, to Milford and Treda Barker. She attended schools in Olive Hill until her senior year when she moved with her family to Pennsylvania. There she attended Clairton High School and graduated in 1944. She went on to have many jobs, but her favorite, by far, was the time she spent working in the library at Franklin County High School.

A member of First Christian Church in Frankfort, Eulane was a wonderful homemaker, enjoying her family and friends and took pride in her many hobbies such as gardening, reading and singing to name a few. 

Eulane is survived by her daughter, Danise Ann Newton (Mike), and one brother, Lowell Barker (Linda). She has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. 

In addition to her parents, Eulane is preceded in death by her husband, David W. Fortune, as well as a sister, Janine Griffey, and two brothers, Matt Barker and Audie Barker.

A family graveside service will be held in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Also, a gathering of friends and family will be held in Frankfort, to be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate expressions of sympathy in her memory to The Homeplace at Midway, 101 Sexton Way, Midway, Kentucky 40347.

Arrangements are under the care of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com

