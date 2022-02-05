Eunice Gay Lisby

Eunice Gay Lisby, 66, of Waddy, died Thursday, February 3, 2022.

She was an Registered Nurse, having graduated from Midway College of Nursing. She had worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Frankfort Hospital, Jewish Shelbyville Hospital, Hospice, Home Health, and as an Anthem Health Pre-Certification Nurse. She attended Salem Baptist and was a member of Shelby Christian Church.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Big Mamma Green; and her aunt, Gay Renfro.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Douglas Lisby of Waddy; her son, Shawn Brown (Patricia) of Bowling Green; her daughters, Sarah Hill (Thomas) of Shelbyville, Rachel Reid (Bobby) of Frankfort; her grandchildren, Anthony, Jacob, Ryan, Olivia, Ezri, Chloe, Laila and Annika; her mother, Betty Sowers

of Science Hill; her sisters, Charlene Raymer (Rocky) of Science Hill, Sue Rhody of Red Wing, Minnesota, Ann Riggs (Greg) of Frankfort; her brothers, Kenneth Sowers of Bowling Green, and Rex Sowers (Rhonda) of Frankfort.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at noon at the Shannon Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky, with Rev. Vernon Ray Carpenter officiating. Visitation will be held from 2-8 pm. On Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or to St. Jude’s.

