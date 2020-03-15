LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Eunice Rae Seay Goodlett, 80, wife of 65 years to Robert Carlisle Goodlett, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Alton Christian Church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Alton Christian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. She died Saturday at home.
