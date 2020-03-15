LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Eunice Rae Seay Goodlett, 80, wife of 65 years to Robert Carlisle Goodlett, will be held 1 p.m. Thursday at Alton Christian Church. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Alton Christian Church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie Peach Funeral Home in Lawrenceburg. She died Saturday at home.

To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Goodlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription