LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Eunice Rae Seay Goodlett, 80, wife of 65 years to Robert Carlisle Goodlett, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Alton Christian Church. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at Alton Christian Church.  Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie Peach Funeral Home. Goodlett died Saturday at her home.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Eunice Goodlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

