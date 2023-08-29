Eva C.W. Bramer, 67, the loving wife of Charlie Bramer Jr., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.

Bramer, Eva pic.jpeg

Eva Bramer

A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at a later date.

