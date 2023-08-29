Eva Bramer Aug 29, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eva C.W. Bramer, 67, the loving wife of Charlie Bramer Jr., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Eva Bramer A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held at a later date.Online condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. To plant a tree in memory of Eva Bramer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow: Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited. Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules. Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics. Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one. No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary. No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited. Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance. No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions. If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information. No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Today's e-Edition The State Journal The State Journal Latest Local News Milwaukee Bucks sign guard TyTy Washington Jr. to a two-way contract Longtime Giants coach Wotus finally spends a birthday with his mother back home in Connecticut Mystics beat the Lynx 83-72 to move into fifth place in the WNBA standings Yankees win consecutive games for first time in 4 weeks, beat Tigers 4-2 Unclear how many in Lahaina lost lives as Hawaii authorities near the end of their search for dead Venus Williams suffers her most lopsided defeat at the US Open: 6-1, 6-1 in the first round 'Like Snoop Dogg's living room': Smell of pot wafts over notorious U.S. Open court Vinicius out of Brazil's World Cup qualifying matches, Raphinha in More Local News > Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal man, convicted in teen's 2017 death, back in jailBanta out, FCSO in at Franklin County Regional JailFPD charges three with operating 'house of prostitution'Candleberry unveils new facility on Chenault Road'10 years isn’t even enough:' Purvis sentenced in ATV death of 4 year-oldKentucky State Fair Youth Country Ham Show Grand Champion ribbon goes to Franklin County 4H memberDriver who 'nodded off' facing several drug chargesRoman Adonis McGowan Sr.Dyana Jeanne BowensPolice: Teens had access to heroin, meth in mom's closet Images Videos CommentedCity agrees to $20K settlement with Thompson (17)Editorial: Residents need info about 'strong mayor' council form of government (12)Letter: SJ missed the mark by not reporting Trump indictment (9)Group D.I.G.s into development issues plaguing Frankfort (7)Guest columnist: Loss of perspective (6)Chanda Veno: 'Just open a vein and bleed' (6)Guest columnist: LGE-KU want you to pay for two new fossil fuel plants (6)Guest columnist: The EPA's plan to break the electricity grid (6)Guest columnist: Requiem for the Sunshine State (5)City, Thompson reach settlement agreement (5)Veno named chair of Ky. Press Assoc. News Editorial Division (5)John Arnett: Another sure bet (4)Guest columnist: 'A successful Kentucky depends on a strong system of public education' (4)Guest columnist: 'Nobody has a monopoly on virtue or wisdom' (4)You Asked: How many citations have been issued since parking regulations were adopted? (4)Guest columnist: Industrial compromise (4)Editorial: City employees must be protected from discrimination by elected leaders (3)Williams pushes for repeal of 5 acre resident farmland restriction (3)Guest column: A perspective on our republic (3)Guest columnist: Life is always changing (3)Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week: Western Hills' McDonald starts football career off with a bang (3)An unBEElievable night: 18 teams compete in Spellapalooza (3)Guest columnist: Beshear, Cameron both claim the moral high ground (3)Guest columnist: More for taxpayers means more for government (3)Frank the rock snake grows as people visit him at Liberty Hall (3)Frankfort woman arrested for allegedly using stun gun on her child (3)FPD charges three with operating 'house of prostitution' (3)Guest columnist: 'Attorney general continues to obfuscate' (3)Frankfort man arrested for allegedly using stun gun on girlfriend's son (3)Public meeting gives people chance to see progress of Holmes Street project (3)Crawford sentenced to 30 years (3)CARTOON: Alien DNA found (3)Letter: Elected Kentucky leaders deny evidence of human-caused climate change (3)Letter: Culture wars distract from the big issues (3)Letter: Law would require GOP replacement to fill McConnell's seat (3)Jerry Deaton's 'Appalachian Ghost Stories: Tales from Bloody Breathitt' live on stage this coming October (2)Guest columnist: 'The truth will out' (2)Letter: Victors write history (2)Podcast gives Franklin County Schools another way to tell its story (2)Guest columnist: Rep. James Comer should have read Trump indictment before going on Fox News (2)Letter: Keep city manager form of government in Frankfort (2)KCDC discusses EDA cybersecurity education grant (2)Guest columnist: Congress must rein in bad actors to keep Ky.'s independent pharmacies alive (2)Letter: 'Support the welfare of patients in nursing homes' (2)Guest columnist: Celebrating Coolidge, an overlooked above-average president (2)Letter: Number of coal sustaining jobs in West Virginia exaggerated (2)Letter: 'What if we were all more accepting of other people different from ourselves?' (2)Snyder elected to National Conference of State Legislatures post (2)Moe Shands helping kids build self-esteem as they head back to school (2)Guest columnist: We can and will do better for Kentucky's kids (2)Study says allergy to red meat is under-diagnosed, probably due to clinicians' limited knowledge of it, and Ky. is a national hotspot (1)Golf scramble to raise money for junior golf practice area at Juniper Hill (1)Newly renovated tennis, pickleball courts at Juniper Hill to open Aug. 22 (1)Presidential debate shows how GOP candidates are struggling to address concerns about climate change (1)Learning new coach, new system going well for Frankfort's football team (1)Glass leaving as state education commissioner (1)Fiscal Court approves redistricting, hears first reading of planning commission amendment (1)Former Frankfort Country Club golf pro Pete Doll honored with memorial at FCC (1)21-year-old local woman charged with assaulting female with a pocketknife (1)Simon House Spotlight: Homelessness has impact on inmate recidivism (1)Pair accused of cutting lock off storage unit, stealing $25K worth of items (1)Tibetan Buddhist monks to return to Frankfort as part of U.S. tour (1)CARTOON: A little joy goes a long way (1)You Asked: Does anyone monitor seismic activity in Frankfort? (1)Appeals court lets Kentucky enforce ban on transgender care for minors (1)Guest columnist: Want a friend? Be a friend (1)Guest columnist: Federal legislation needed to increase access to early cancer screenings (1)Al Cross: Has Joe Wright’s example been forgotten? (1)Officer: 'I observed marijuana all over the inside of the car' (1)Abby Smith Nedeljko wins Capital Classic for third time (1)CARTOON: A lost paradise (1)Pair charged after reportedly telling child to lie about abuse (1)Editorial: Free school meals a huge benefit for FCS families (1)Kentucky State Fair Youth Country Ham Show Grand Champion ribbon goes to Franklin County 4H member (1)Letter: 'Trump, DeSantis pledging vows of hate-filled revenge' (1)Police: Teens had access to heroin, meth in mom's closet (1)Kentucky governor says backlash against departing education chief makes it harder to find successor (1)Editorial: Don't overlook Holmes Street corridor project (1)Letter: 'How about a geezer revival across this land?' (1)CARTOON: Where no kindness has gone before (1)Banta out, FCSO in at Franklin County Regional Jail (1)Legislation aims to make school meals more accessible for students (1)Tourism generated $154 million in visitor spending in 2022 (1)Versailles Road closed after vehicle strikes Taco Bell causing multiple injuries (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.