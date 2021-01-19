LAWRENCEBURG — No public services for Eva Freeman Eubank, 87, are scheduled. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Eubank died Tuesday at Lexington Country Place in Lexington.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Bills limiting governor's executive powers draw vetoes
- EPL looks into claim West Brom agreed not to play Snodgrass
- Under-pressure Lampard unsure if he'll keep his Chelsea job
- Georgia Tech returns from long layoff after COVID shutdown
- Kentucky vaccination rollout hampered by limited supplies
- Blazers guard CJ McCollum has fracture in left foot
- Avs send Cole to Wild for Pateryn in swap of defensemen
- Don Sutton, Hall of Fame pitcher for Dodgers, dies at 75
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man dies after Wednesday crash
- Facebook photo showed deputy wearing ‘I Am the Militia’ sweatshirt in D.C. on day of Capitol siege
- Race relations group met with Quire on detective's conduct months ago
- Detective's career has brought criticism, commendation and resignation amid misconduct allegations
- Threat of terrorism causes closure of Kentucky Capitol grounds on Sunday
- After 34 years at Frankfort Animal Clinic, Denis King retires
- Quire hires retired FBI agent to investigate detective’s conduct, asks for public input
- Christopher Clayton Rogers
- Jeffery Scott Perry
- Kentucky Retirement Systems chairman, trustee resign
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Sheriff reassigns detective criticized for attending Trump rally, accused of past police misconduct (22)
- Beshear, leaders postpone State of the Commonwealth, budget address (17)
- Guest columnist: Important work awaits General Assembly (17)
- Public defenders call out sheriff's deputy for attending Trump rally (16)
- Letter: 'Is it just the Democratic Party that needs attention?' (13)
- Guest columnist: Dr. Fauci is the Einstein of epidemic diseases (13)
- Letter: FCSO deputy had every right to attend Trump rally (12)
- Letter: A few tips for helping lure remote workers to Frankfort (12)
- Jim Waters: Gifts to make Kentucky taxpayers smile (11)
- Jim Waters: Impeach or legislate? (11)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.