LAWRENCEBURG — No public services for Eva Freeman Eubank, 87, are scheduled. Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Eubank died Tuesday at Lexington Country Place in Lexington.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Eubank as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

