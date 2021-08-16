Services for Eva Mae Hurt, 73, widow of James A. “Jim” Hurt, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hurt died Friday. 

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Hurt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

