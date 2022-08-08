Eva Mae Wise, age 82, passed away on Friday, Aug.t 5, 2022. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. 

Eva was born in Jan. 14, 1940, in Woodford County to the late Cecil and Mary Johnson Flora. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Wise. 

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

