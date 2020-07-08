Private services for Evelyn Clark Hurn, 102, widow of Herman Hurn, will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestwood Baptist Church. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Hurn died Tuesday.
