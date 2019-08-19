Evelyn Clay Gardner, 79, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. A native of Franklin County, she was born on Nov. 30, 1939, to the late Harvey and Edna Gardner. She was a graduate of Elkhorn High School, Class of 1957.
Then, she went on to attend Cumberland Junior College. She retired from the Cabinet for Human Resources with 29 years of service as a legal secretary.
Evelyn was a lifelong member of Buck Run Baptist Church, where she served as the business manager for 15 years and as the clerk for 50 years. She also served as the clerk for the Franklin Baptist Association for 50 years.
At one time, she was active in two local theatre groups, as well as, horseshoe leagues, bowling leagues and was a pitcher in both slow and fast pitch softball.
She is survived by her brothers, Carl Bain Gardner and Conrad Heath Gardner; her sisters, Joan Del Hammond and Marti Jo Newton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at Buck Run Baptist Church. Dr. Hershael York will officiate. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the start of the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buck Run Baptist Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.