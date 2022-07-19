Evelyn Corine (Littrell) Lynn Whitledge, age 92, of Frankfort, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, July 18, 2022. Evelyn was a member of Smithfield Baptist Church. She and her husband, Forrest, were the owner and operators of the former Whitledge Auction Services for many years. 

She was the daughter of the late Jessie and Stella (Richardson) Littrell and was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Whitledge; and two sisters, Margaret Hatton and Dorothy Tucker.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Whitledge as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription