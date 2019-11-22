Evelyn Devers, age 93, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Norton Hospital in Louisville following a long illness. She was retired from Union Underwear and a member of North Fork Baptist Church.
Evelyn is survived by two daughters, Karen Sue Mahoney (Don), and Barbara Brewer (Roger), both of Frankfort; four grandchildren, Angie Estes (Darren), Leslie Kennedy (Matt), Carri Barnett (Kenny), and Casey Mahoney (Cassie); 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home on Monday, Nov. 25, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. An online condolence is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.