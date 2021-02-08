Services for Evelyn Hudson, 79, of Frankfort, mother of Steve and Scott Hudson, are pending at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Hudson died Saturday at Crestview Center, Shelbyville. 

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Hudson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

