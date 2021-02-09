Evelyn Hudson

Ms. Evelyn Carter Hudson, 79, of Frankfort, was united with Christ Jesus on February 6, 2021. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021, 2 p.m. at Dutch Tract Cemetery, Pleasureville, Kentucky, officiated by Reverend Philip Case.
Ms. Hudson was born in Henry County, Kentucky, to Dorothy James Carter and the late Kenneth E. Carter, Sr. whilst the entire world was engaged in war for the second time. A mere two days following the historic attack on Pearl Harbor, Evelyn came into the world and would forever recall her birth connected to those consequential days. Her nearly 80 years since, however, represent a life antithetical to those challenging times — one filled with love, joy, family, work, service, and sacrifice.
Following commencement from the inaugural graduating class of Franklin County High School, Evelyn attended the former Fugazzi College of Business. She would go on to work and retire from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife where she served as an accountant for over 27 years, but not before spending several years at home raising her two sons.
Evelyn was well known for her sewing talents and enjoyed doing alterations for the many who called on her. Crocheting was another hobby of Evelyn’s and one she relished. She especially enjoyed gifting her hand-crafted items to friends and family. An avid gardener, her grown sons would fuss about the number of hours she’d spend in her yard exhausting herself, but she loved every minute.
Evelyn’s ultimate pastime was returning to circle her beloved Game Farm Road where she’d spent her entire career, fished for fun, and enchantedly observed wildlife. She was a member of Bridgeport Christian Church and especially treasured reading “The Bridge.” Evelyn will be lovingly remembered by family, friends, and special neighbors she cherished.
Ms. Hudson is preceded in death by her father, Kenneth E. Carter, Sr., and brother, Kenneth E. Carter, Jr.
She is survived by her sons, Scott (Tammi) Hudson and Steve (Krista) Hudson; grandchildren, Rachael, Nathan, Caroline, and Carter Hudson, all of Frankfort; mother, Dorothy James Carter of Cadiz; brother, William David (Donna) Carter of Cadiz; niece, Robin Stevens; nephews, Wayne Carter, Rusty Carter, and Kelly Carter; and a host of great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff of Crestview Center, Shelbyville and Hosparus of Louisville for the exceptional care provided to Ms. Hudson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society, L.I.F.E. House for Animals, Frankfort, or Hosparus of Louisville.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements, please visit their website to leave the family messages of condolence. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.