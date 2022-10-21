Evelyn Marie McIntosh, widow of the late Sidney A. McIntosh, passed away on October 14, 2022, at the age of 87.

Evelyn was born in Liberty, Kentucky, on November 8, 1934. She attended Wess Elementary School and later lived in Louisville, Kentucky; Jeffersonville, Indiana; and Underwood, Indiana, before settling for the remainder of her life in Frankfort, Kentucky.

