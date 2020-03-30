LAWRENCEBURG — No services for Evelyn Dodd Crafton Mitchell, 91, will be held. Cremation was chosen. Mitchell died Sunday.  

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

