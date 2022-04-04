FRANKFORT — Evelyn Penn, age 87, mother of Leslie Penn Laird, passed away April 2, 2022. A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements, Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Donations, Bluegrass Hospice Care or Franklin County Humane Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Penn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

