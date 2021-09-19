LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Evelyn Pulliam Goodlett, 97, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and noon until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Goodlett died Friday at the home of her son in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Goodlett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

