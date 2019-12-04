Funeral services for Evelyn Wright Sanders, 94 of Frankfort, will be held 11 a.m. (CST) Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Park City United Methodist Church, Park City, Kentucky. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Park City. She died Tuesday at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington.
A native of Park City, Barren County, Kentucky, she was a homemaker and the daughter of Alva Valentine Lane and William Clarence Hawkins. Evelyn was the oldest member at Park City United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, J.H. “Hi” Wright and Jack Sanders; sister, Audrey Pardue, and a great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Judy Wright Young, Frankfort; step-daughter, Susan Sanders Yates, Carlsbad, California; granddaughters, Jennifer Young (Scott) Chalk, Frankfort, and Jill Young (Gordon) Hippe, Cincinnati; step-granddaughter, Amanda Yates (Zac) Atwell, Portland, Oregon; step-grandson Joe Yates, Peoria, Arizona; and five great-grandchildren.
Her family will receive friends at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road, Frankfort, from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m. and in Park City at Patton Funeral Home Friday, 4-7 p.m. and at the church Saturday at 10 a.m.
Those who wish to remember Evelyn in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Park City United Methodist Church, PO Box 206, 67 Mammoth Cave St., Park City, KY 42160. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home, Frankfort along with Patton Funeral Home, Park City are handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.