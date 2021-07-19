Services for Evelyn Wise, 90, widow of Ben T. Wise, will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Wise died Friday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Coming off ACL tear, Barkley says little about Giants camp
- Traditional Bank Unsung Heroes: Breidert, Rollins mow yard for free to help student in Haiti
- Cowboys return to California for camp coming off 6-10 season
- Former Louisville newspaper editor David Hawpe dies
- Samuelson tests positive for COVID-19, out of Olympics
- US Olympic gymnastics alternate tests positive for virus
- Steelers open camp with new faces, same expectations
- Prince Harry working on 'intimate and heartfelt memoir'
Most Popular
Articles
- Frankfort man accused of rape, incest, sexual abuse
- Curtsinger, Melton weigh in ahead of 'Pappygate' documentary
- FOCUS: Murder suspect's mother: 'Everyone knew a piece of the puzzle but no one knew all of it'
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (July 13)
- Curtsinger hopes 'Heist' has community asking questions
- KSU calls special meeting amid regent questions about college finances
- Chip shot: Deputies recover trailer before golf course reports it stolen
- Pamela Games
- David Games
- Bella'Mai Johnson crowned Wee Toddler Miss U.S.
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Adams praises SCOTUS decision to uphold Arizona ballot harvesting ban (17)
- Jim Waters: The unfairness of it all (14)
- Letter: Do we really want Republican elected officials running Ky. elections? (13)
- Horn resigns from KCDC board, second to drop in a month (12)
- Local business leaders rail against KCDC, DFI budget cuts in ad and comments to the city (12)
- Letter: 'Republicans want to suppress votes' (11)
- You Asked: Could the Parcels B, C developer sell after the city builds its garage? (11)
- DFI, KCDC respond to major impending budget cuts (11)
- Austin Horn: The Sonic test (11)
- Guest columnist: 'We need to find the good in our fellow man' (10)
- Letter: Too many COVID coincidences (9)
- Letter: 'We are not chicks, broads or grannies' (8)
- Letter: SB 1 would prevent worthy bipartisan election reform (8)
- Now eligible for historic register, Downtown YMCA to get hearing before demolition (7)
- Guest columnists: 'Parents deserve opportunity to decide what's best for their own kids' (6)
- Guest columnist: Our democracy urgently needs a doctor (6)
- FOCUS: Apartment incident raises questions about police SWAT deployment (6)
- Letter: 'True-policing could improve and so can we' (6)
- Governor, KSU President, local and state leaders herald new job training program (5)
- Guest columnist: Making millionaires chip in would pay for public investments in Ky. (5)
- Internal investigation cleared sheriff’s deputy in use of force case; personnel file shows supervisors had past concerns (5)
- Letter: 'I like Frankfort — warts and all' (5)
- Letter: McConnell is the 'epitome of a do-nothing' (4)
- Mayor wants creative, competitive people to fill KCDC board openings (4)
- Letter: Our community needs a large indoor venue (4)
- Guest columnist: Protect the drug innovation our lives depend on (4)
- Guest columnist: Apprenticeship program goal is to create 500 new jobs in city (4)
- Commission OKs city manager contract, traffic study for parcel B parking garage (4)
- Guest columnist: Kentucky first state to pass NIL laws (4)
- Could a building collapse happen in Kentucky? (4)
- Jim Waters: Elected school board members must have say on curriculum (4)
- Sheriff’s deputies used excessive force on innocents, lawsuit claims (4)
- Letter: 'Trump supporters know what side of the fence to be on' (3)
- CARTOON: Mother Earth rides along (3)
- Barber reappointed to Bluegrass State Skills Corp. board (3)
- Editorial: Universal motorcycle helmet law can save lives (3)
- Worthington becomes third to resign from KCDC board (3)
- Guest columnists: DFI responds to city funding cuts (3)
- CARTOON: Odd rituals (3)
- PHOTO: Vehicle, parking lot collapse into river (3)
- Curtsinger, Melton weigh in ahead of 'Pappygate' documentary (3)
- You Asked: What happened to the huge American flag off Cardwell Lane? (3)
- Franklin County Republican Party elects new leaders (3)
- Chanda Veno: When you don't recognize your own kids (3)
- You Asked: Is selling diabetic test strips legal? (3)
- PHOTOS: Jeri Katherine Howell, Nat Colten perform at album release party (2)
- Letter: 'An outsider would think Frankfort wants to be left alone' (2)
- Guest columnist: Job plan supports Kentucky's people, economy and future (2)
- Letter: Get involved in revision of Comprehensive Plan (2)
- PHOTO: Holmes Street repavement work underway (2)
- Public meeting helps get the word out about survey for Lakeview Park master plan (2)
- Guest columnist: We need good energy, land policies to protect the climate (2)
- City approves ARPA funds for Farmdale; Russell gets city manager sendoff (2)
- Be aware: Ticks are plentiful this year (2)
- Guest columnist: Declaration of Independence is the document that started the fireworks (2)
- FOCUS: Murder suspect's mother: 'Everyone knew a piece of the puzzle but no one knew all of it' (2)
- Emergency Broadband Benefits available to eligible FPB customers (2)
- Harmon running for governor in 2023 (2)
- Serafini has no plans to close (2)
- FOCUS: Court records describe Second Street stabbing (2)
- Read the city’s proposed general fund budget (2)
- Shirtless Frankfort man arrested for burglary (1)
- Madgel Cleveland celebrates 101st birthday with family, friends (1)
- You Asked: What are the results of the Franklin County Humane Society’s Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner? (1)
- Second Street School STEM teacher takes to the sky (1)
- CARTOON: Christmas in July at the animal shelter (1)
- Guest columnist: Time to take action on racial equity issues (1)
- Letter: 'Man's last hours should not be news' (1)
- Chip shot: Deputies recover trailer before golf course reports it stolen (1)
- Letter: Other issues are more important than the parks (1)
- Rally for Recovery links people with addiction issues to those who can help (1)
- You Asked: Why was the section of sidewalk at the southwest corner of the intersection of Capital Avenue and East Main not included in the recent concrete work? (1)
- Guest columnist: Medicaid filled the COVID coverage gap (1)
- Curtsinger hopes 'Heist' has community asking questions (1)
- Humane society receives $10K donation to expand, modernize surgical center (1)
- Editorial: Data analyst training program may be a win-win for all involved (1)
- Chanda Veno: When superstitions take over (1)
- Letter: U.S. 38th in student achievers (1)
- Guest columnist: Opioid settlement funds should go to epidemic survivors (1)
- Letter: Amount of litter in Frankfort is outrageous (1)
- Roy B. Cox (1)
- Officials seeking public's input on Lakeview Park master plan (1)
- CARTOON: America the beautiful (1)
- Franklin County Chromebook, schedule pick-up set for Aug. 3 and 4 (1)
- Editorial: Keep pets safe this Fourth of July (1)
- CARTOON: Kentucky politics is never vaccinated (1)
- Guest columnist: Get more out of your child tax credit (1)
- Fourth of July fireworks returning to Frankfort (1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.