Services for Evelyn Wise, 90, widow of Ben T. Wise, will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road with Rev. Mike Colston officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Wise died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Evelyn Wise as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

