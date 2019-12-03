Evelyn Wright Sanders, 94, of Frankfort, died Tuesday at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington. A native of Park City, Barren County, Kentucky, she was a homemaker and the daughter of Alva Valentine Lane and William Clarence Hawkins.
Survivors include her daughter Judy Wright Young, Frankfort, and her step-daughter, Susan Sanders Yates, Carlsbad, California. Her family will receive friends at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1800 Louisville Road, Frankfort, from 4-6 p.m. Thursday with a prayer service beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Those who wish to remember Evelyn in a special way may make a memorial contribution to Park City United Methodist Church, 67 Mammoth Cave St., Park City, KY 42160. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.