Services for Everett Cummins, age 76, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.harrodbrothers.com He passed away on Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Everett Cummins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

