Everett Gray, 88, husband of Betty Gray, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was born in McKee, Kentucky, on Feb. 5, 1932, to the late Silas and Ethel Steele Gray.
He retired from the Department of Transportation as a geologist and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Everett was a member of First United Methodist Church and was the president and teacher of the Chapel Sunday School Class for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Mitzi Gray, Frankfort; his sister, Opal Hurst, McKee; his brother, Elmer Gray, Bowling Green; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Herman and Charlie Gray.
Services will be private. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church Building Fund. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.