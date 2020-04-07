Services for Everett Gray, 88, husband of Betty Gray, will be private. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gray died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Everett Gray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription