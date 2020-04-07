Services for Everett Gray, 88, husband of Betty Gray, will be private. Burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Gray died Sunday.
