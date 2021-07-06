Services for Evona Mae “Radar” Rogers Howe, 77, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Howe died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Evona Howe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

