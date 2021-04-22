Ezra Cole Palmer, 84, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, in Louisville. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved spending his time fishing, watching horse races, farming and car racing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Mary Elizabeth Palmer; his brother, Arvin Palmer; his sister, Linda Palmer; his grandchildren, Lisa Kay Lewis and Alicia Palmer; and his nephew, Chris Palmer.

He is survived by his children, Doug Palmer (Susan), Forrest Palmer (Deb), Vicki Eldridge, Tony Douthitt (Michelle), Stephanie Willard (Steve), Stacie Priddy (Terry), Bridgitte Raisor (Rod), Angela “Nikki” Morris, and Dominick Palmer; his grandchildren, Whitney Palmer, Forrest Jr. Palmer, Matthew Ike Palmer, Zachary Brown, Sean Brown, Brandon Morris, Cadence Raisor, Nicole Morris, Tyler Priddy, Brock Anthony Douthitt, and Madalyn Larae Douthitt; his nieces and nephews, Stephanie Bramblet, Mark Palmer, Frank Palmer, Johnny Palmer, Perry Palmer, Andy Palmer, Melinda Palmer-Orr; and his 10 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Service information

Apr 23
Visitation
Friday, April 23, 2021
11:00AM-2:00PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
Apr 23
Funeral Service
Friday, April 23, 2021
2:00PM
Shannon Funeral Home
1124 Main Street
Shelbyville, KY 40065
