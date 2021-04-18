Services for Ezra Cole Palmer, 84, a U.S. Army veteran, will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Shannon Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. Palmer died Thursday in Louisville.

