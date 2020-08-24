Ezra Richardson

Ezra Thomas “Tom” Richardson, age 72, of Frankfort, KY passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 in Versailles.
He was the owner and operator of Richardson Standard Service. He had worked at Doc Headen Standard Service, Standard Oil of Kentucky, Redi-Mart and Swifty Oil, Shelbyville. He enjoyed NASCAR racing.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Brenda Scrogham Richardson; a daughter, Sarah Richardson; a son, Ray Thomas Richardson (Kimberly) all of Frankfort, Kentucky; a granddaughter, Katie Sue Richardson; a sister, Margaret “Maggie” Husband (Carroll) of Shelbyville; nieces and a nephew.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Shannon Funeral Home with Rev. Vernon Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Grove Hill Cemetery, Shelbyville.
Visitation will be at Shannon Funeral Home from 10 a.m. on Thursday until the funeral hour.
Expressions of Sympathy: WHAS Crusade for Children or Victory Junction 4500 Adam’s Way Randleman, NC 27317.
