Fannie Cummins

Fannie Bell Wright Cummins, 72, passed away on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The loving wife of Robert L. Cummins Jr., Fannie was born August 21, 1950, to the late Taylor and Irene Cook Wright in Cynthiana, Kentucky. A loving, strong willed, independent, beautiful soul, she enjoyed bowling, playing Bingo, camping and traveling with Robert. Fannie and her sisters had a traditional “Sister Vacation” they enjoyed for 14 years, sending them to numerous states and on many memorable adventures. Above all, she loved caring for her home and family.  

In addition to her husband of 54 years, Robert L. Cummins Jr., Fannie is survived by her daughter, Deanna (Mark) Scheller of Lawrenceburg; her sisters, Bea Newton of Frankfort and Joan Kivior of Frankfort; a brother, Lewis Wright of Georgetown; and grandchildren, R.J. (Jennifer) Haney, Logan (Brianna) Haney and Brandon (McKenzie) Scheller; and her great-grandchildren, Haven Scheller and Talan Scheller. 

