Services for Fannie Haney, 74, wife of Jim Haney, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Haney died Friday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- LEADING OFF: Astros-Rays go to Game 7, LA trails Braves 3-2
- AP Week in Pictures, Global
- San Jose faces Seattle following Lima's 2-goal game
- Portland takes on Los Angeles FC in Western Conference showdown
- New York City FC brings tough defense into matchup with Columbus
- DC United faces FC Cincinnati on 3-game road slide
- Top-ranked Toronto FC faces Atlanta United FC
- Houston visits Minnesota United FC in conference matchup
Most Popular
Articles
- Earlier trick-or-treat time set for Oct. 31
- Reports detail past violence between couple in murder-suicide
- Former Franklin County sheriff back on patrol after landing job with Georgetown PD
- Two dead, child unharmed after murder-suicide
- Family still searching for answers in Bryan Cox death
- 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin County
- COVID-19 claims 15th Franklin County victim
- Lawrenceburg man indicted twice for alleged theft
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (Oct. 13)
- Beshears exposed to COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guest columnist: Qualities to look for in a Supreme Court justice (17)
- Guest columnist: Before voting, read the party platforms and study the words of Founding Fathers (16)
- Guest columnist: End the war on America's police officers (14)
- Guest columnist: KCDC is to recruit, not represent, industry (14)
- Ask the City Commission Candidates: What changes should Frankfort make in its economic development strategy? (14)
- Letter: 'Russian mob' infiltrating evangelical community, NRA and GOP (13)
- State Journal complaint says city violated open meetings law prior to firing city manager (9)
- Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 (9)
- On 200th anniversary of Daniel Boone's death, two cemeteries still claim his remains (8)
- Proposed ethics provision reignites debate over Parker firing; city changes tax rate (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.