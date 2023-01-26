Fannie Mae Roberts LeMay, known as Peggy to family and friends, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2023.  

A native of Shelby County, Kentucky, she was the last remaining of 18 brothers and sisters. Born to the late Willie B. Roberts and Julie Tingle Roberts.  

Service information

Jan 30
Graveside Service
Monday, January 30, 2023
10:00AM-11:00AM
Sunset Memorial Gardens
3250 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
