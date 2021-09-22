Francie Faye Sears Baker of Frankfort, KY, began her journey back to her Heavenly Father on September 20, 2021, at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester, KY.

Baker, Faye pic.jpg

Faye Baker

Faye, age 84, is the daughter of Thomas Nathan Sears and Vina Cox Sears of Four Mile, Bell County, Kentucky.

Faye loved life and was kind and respectful to everyone she met. She always looked for the good in people. Her first priority was the comfort and well-being of those around her.

She liked to read novels and grow flowers. During Faye's many challenges, her faith in God never wavered. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding Faye in death are her parents; her husband, George Elliot Baker; and eight brothers and sisters,  Henry Lee Sears, Sarah Jane Hamby, Mamie Sears, Florence Sears, Charles Sears, William Sears, Ruth Sproles and Thomas Sears.

 Faye is survived by her sisters, Mildred Adkins of Covington, KY, and Tommie Sears of Lexington, KY. Also surviving are her four children, Johnny Wayne Baker (Jennifer) of Memphis, TN, George Wesley Baker (Kathy) of Frankfort, KY, Thomas Ray Baker (Zenobia) of Elba, AL, and Angel Gaines of Frankfort, KY.

Faye has eight grandchildren, Jason Wise, Ernest Baker, Erin Neville, Justin Baker, Emily Baker, Trent Baker, Corey Gaines and Brady Gaines; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way. 

A private graveside service will be held for the immediate family. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Faye Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

