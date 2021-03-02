VERSAILLES — Services for Faye Meade, 92, will be planned at a later date. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be shared at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Meade died Sunday.

