Services for Faye R. Lee, 70, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Lee died Thursday.

