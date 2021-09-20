Graveside services for Felix C. Atwood, 94, of Louisville, were held last Friday, September 17, at Frankfort Cemetery. He died at Forest Springs Healthcare in Louisville. 

Felix C. Atwood

A native of Hopkinsville, he was a former Kentucky State Police trooper and Captain of Communications. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and member of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

A Lego Master and avid reader he enjoyed crossword puzzles, meteorology and gardening. 

Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Sue Atwood, Louisville; four grandchildren, Ben Salyers, Tim Salyers, Patrick Salyers and Bill Schnackell; three great-grandchildren, Charlie Salyers, Hudson and Sloane Schackell.

Felix was preceded in death by his wife, Christine Atwood; daughter, Acelia Atwood Schnackell; and two brothers.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

