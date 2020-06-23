Services for Fielding W. “Mousie” Elam, 76, husband of Leslei Elam, will be at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, on Thursday with a private burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Elam died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Fielding Elam as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

