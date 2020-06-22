Flora Perkins.jpg

Flora Perkins

Graveside services for Flora Perkins will be held Thursday 11:30 a.m. at Choateville Cemetery. She passed away Saturday in the company of her brother and sister-in-law in the comfort of their home.

Flora was born in Irvine, Kentucky, to the late Charles and Mattie Harris. She was one of 13 siblings, survived by her brother, Sonny (Jennelle) Harris; and sister, Wilma Cook

She was a mother of eight, survived by Linda McDonald, Alvin (Kevin) Perkins, Regina (Mark) Hatter, Deardra Barnhart, Jeff Perkins and Donna Perkins Solheim.

She is preceded in death by her two sons, Charles (Janice) Perkins and Kenneth (Donna) Perkins Jr.

Flora was also a fun-loving grandmother to 22 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren, all of whom she would proudly speak of when given the opportunity.

Those who knew Flora knew she was a lady who refused to ever sit still. After retiring from the state government, she would be found cooking, crafting, beautifying her yard and home, hunting for the best bargains at local yard sales or Big Lots, and even venturing to Louisville to see a performance by her favorite American Idol star Taylor Hicks.

Flora was also an active member of the Graefenburg Christian Church, which she held very dear to her heart.

Her sassy attitude and independent outlook on life were only a couple of the things that embodied this wonderful woman. We will always have the memories of the sweet, warm smile that greeted us, along with a playful, “Get in this house!” gesture when we visited her home, the incomparably delicious breakfasts every weekend, or the tradition of counting the stars before tucking five or six grandchildren into bed with her.

The world may have lost a bright and beautiful soul, but we find comfort in knowing that she is now reunited with her loved ones who were gone too soon. 

Pallbearers will be Jeff Perkins, Kevin McDonald, Brian McDonald, Mike Harris, Rodney Harris and Tim Swain.

LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please visit their website to leave messages of condolences.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Flora Perkins' honor, to the PKD (Polycyctic Kidney Disease) Foundation https://support.pkdcure.org/give/273749/#!/donation/checkout.

