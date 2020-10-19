Services for Flora Sizemore Renfro, 76, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Renfro died Saturday.

