Services for Flora Sizemore Renfro, 76, will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.clarklegacycenter.com. Renfro died Saturday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Interim coach Crennel takes blame for Texans loss in OT
- Mike 'Doc' Emrick, beloved voice of hockey in US, retires
- The Latest: French figure skating Grand Prix canceled
- Cowboys clear way for LB Vander Esch to return against Cards
- 6 Russian military officers charged in vast hacking campaign
- West Brom, Burnley serve up first goalless draw in EPL
- Glasnow, Snell to start first 2 World Series games for Rays
- Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan confirms he tore his ACL
Most Popular
Articles
- Reports detail past violence between couple in murder-suicide
- Earlier trick-or-treat time set for Oct. 31
- Man sentenced to 5 years for Steak N’ Shake stabbing
- 65-year-old Franklin County woman dies from COVID-19
- 8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Franklin County
- Lawrenceburg man indicted twice for alleged theft
- AG says city commission engaged in 'prohibited conduct,' didn’t violate open meetings law due to lack of intent
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (Oct. 13)
- You Asked: What is the latest regarding the security fence around the Governor’s Mansion?
- Two dead, child unharmed after murder-suicide
Images
Videos
Commented
- Guest columnist: Qualities to look for in a Supreme Court justice (22)
- Guest columnist: Before voting, read the party platforms and study the words of Founding Fathers (16)
- Guest columnist: End the war on America's police officers (14)
- Guest columnist: KCDC is to recruit, not represent, industry (14)
- State Journal complaint says city violated open meetings law prior to firing city manager (9)
- Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 (9)
- On 200th anniversary of Daniel Boone's death, two cemeteries still claim his remains (8)
- Proposed ethics provision reignites debate over Parker firing; city changes tax rate (6)
- Letter: McConnell, Kentucky are in an abusive relationship (6)
- Jim Waters: Good-times pipers show up during pandemics (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.