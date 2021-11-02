A short, private family ceremony for Florence Lambert Lykins, 93, will be Sunday at the Templeman Family Cemetery in Frankfort. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Lykins died Sunday.

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Lykins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

