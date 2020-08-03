LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Florence Marie Wright Wells, 78, wife of James L. Wells, will be  at 1 p.m. Thursday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. To abide by the regulations set forth by the State of Kentucky all persons attending a visitation or funeral/mass (public or private) will be required to wear a face coverings and practice social distancing. Wells died Sunday at The Lantern.

To plant a tree in memory of Florence Wells as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription