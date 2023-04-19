Services for Floria Newman Thornton Willhoite, 88, widow of Harry Thornton and Ben Willhoite, will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Willhoite died Tuesday, April 18.

To plant a tree in memory of Floria Willhoite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

