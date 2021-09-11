LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Floyd Maloney Jr., 82, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Lawrenceburg Cemetery pavilion. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Maloney died Friday at his home in Lawrenceburg.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Maloney, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

