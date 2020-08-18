Forrest Bingham, age 89, passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Bob Karsner officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday.

Forrest was born in Frankfort on July 18, 1931, to the late James Claude Bingham and Pearl Belle Sexton Bingham. He retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Finance after serving many years in maintenance. A dedicated and wonderful Christian man, Forrest was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his stepsons, Kenneth Wheatley and James Merle Wheatley; grandchildren, Ken Wheatley, John Wheatley and Debbie Hoff; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sybil Estill Bingham; siblings, Charles Bingham, Claude Bingham, James Bingham, Leon Bingham, William Bingham, Myrtle Galbraith, Elizabeth O’Brien and Ada Connelly.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Kevin Kring for the compassion shown to Forrest.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the First Church of the Nazarene, 124 Myrtle Ave., Frankfort, KY 40601.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription